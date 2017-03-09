Man admits to pulling gun on father

A Lake Charles man was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, false information and aggravated assault with a firearm following an incident in which he pulled a gun on his own father.

Sirdayln Wayne Hickman, 19, of Lake Charles, had a history of making harassing phone calls to his father, who resides in Welsh, according to Welsh investigators. On Feb. 25, Hickman contacted the Welsh Police Department (WPD) and falsely reported that his father was raping someone at gunpoint in the man’s home.

“When officers responded to the call, they cleared the house and found no one home at that time,” said WPD Asst. Chief Rich Caillier. “A few days later, Hickman parked his vehicle outside of his father’s home. Some time during the early morning hours when his father stepped outside of the home, Hickman approached him.”

According to the police report, Hickman pointed a firearm at his father then pulled the trigger. The gun, however, did not discharge. Hickman reportedly stated to the victim, ‘Next time it will be loaded and next time it will be for real.’”

When Hickman was brought in for questioning, he admitted to the situation and also confessed to an incident that took place last year involving false threat of arson.