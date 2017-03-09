Martha Gail Smith Medus

OPELOUSAS – A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha Gail Smith Medus, 59, of Opelousas was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in St. Landry Catholic Church, with Rev. Jerry Mesley officiating.

Visitation was held in Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas on Monday, March 6, from 2-8 p.m., and continued Tuesday, March 7, from 8 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary was recited on Monday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Medus passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017, at her residence.

Martha was a wonderful special education teacher for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed tutoring her students. She enjoyed arts and crafts and loved spending time and caring for her grandchildren. Martha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Paul Medus of Opelousas; her daughter, Chassity Medus Leger of Opelousas; and her two grandchildren, Asa K. Leger and Abigail C. Leger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Estavia Cormier Smith.

