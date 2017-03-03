Millenials’ lifestyle bringing health concerns

Just in time for the kickoff of March, which is also Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute revealed alarming news: Such cancer rates are on the rise among American Millenials and Gen X’ers.

By looking at a government registry of cancer diagnoses, scientists found that those born around 1990 now have double the risk of colon cancer and quadruple the risk of rectal cancer, compared to those born around 1950.

Oddly, rates of these cancers continue to decline in those ages 55 and older. In fact, lead study author Rebecca Siegel, an epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society (ACS), said the colorectal cancer risk among Millenials is back to the level associated with those born in the late 1800s.

The problem seems to stem from Millenials’ lifestyles, which includes excess weight, high consumption of red meat and alcohol and low levels of fiber consumption and physical activity.

According to the ACS, colorectal cancer might not present immediate symptoms, and its symptoms can mimic that of other conditions. These issues include a sudden change in bowel habits that last longer than a few days; rectal bleeding; blood in the stool; cramping or abdominal pain; weakness and fatigue; and unintended weight loss.

Those with a history of adenomatous polyps, inflammatory bowel disease like ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s or a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps should be screened before age 50 or more often than the common patient, according to ACS.

Youth does not guarantee a clean bill of health. However, Millenials, like every generation, are aging and with age comes more health concerns and problems.