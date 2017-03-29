Moving on up: Baby gators call Chateau their new home
Visitors of the Gator Chateau in the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park will now have the chance to hold three newly acquired baby alligators. Six-month-old Bebette, Adeline and Peunez have found themselves a home at the Chateau, where they join nearly a dozen other alligators ranging from 6 months to 7 years old.For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=42096
Posted by Graphic Designer 2 on Mar 29 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry