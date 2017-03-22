New Iberia man charged in Roanoke theft

A New Iberia man was arrested after leaving a woman at a truck stop and driving away with her Lexapro prescription and Mac Mini computer.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, on February 26, the victim reported she was riding in a vehicle with 28-year-old Daniel Stroder II, of Yvonne Street in New Iberia, when they went to at a truck stop in Roanoke to make a purchase.

“The victim stepped out of the vehicle and went into the store, leaving her prescription medication and computer in the vehicle,” said Ivey. “As she was returning to the vehicle, Stroder drove away with her property, leaving her at the truck stop.”

Ivey said the value of the items taken totaled $909. Stroder was charged with theft and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Detectives located Stroder Tuesday morning and he was taken into custody on the theft charge. He is being held in the parish jail with no bond.