No injuries reported in two-vehicle crash
No one was injured when a truck crashed into an SUV Friday. The crash occurred when a truck traveling north on Elton Road struck the SUV as it was traveling south and attempted to turn left into Farley’s Automotive. The impact of the truck caused the SUV to be forced onto its side and into a sign and protective concrete barricade. The two passengers in the SUV were extricated and treated for minor injuries. No citations were issued.
