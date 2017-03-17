NYC Marathon Bound

A Jennings woman has been chosen to represent the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA) in November’s New York City Marathon and is asking for the public’s help in raising $3,500 to benefit the agency.

Bridget Temple, a graduate of Hathaway High and a teacher at Bethel Christian, was a young teenager when she developed ulcerative colitis (UC), a condition that nearly killed her. Today she lives with Crohn’s. Both conditions are inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). At one time, Temple utilized a colostomy bag between surgeries in her teenage years.

She said the condition seems to run in her family, as she has a first cousin who lives with Crohn’s as well.

“I live an active lifestyle and one thing I always want young people who are dealing with colitis or Crohn’s to know is that they can still enjoy life despite the illness,” she said. “So running the New York marathon is not only about raising money for CCFA but raising awareness about the two conditions, too.”

Temple is not only a CCFA member but also one facilitator of its new Lake Charles area support group that will hold its first meeting next month.

“It was really hard being 14 years old and having this condition that really set me apart from others,” she said. “I think for anyone, dealing with UC or Crohn’s is tough and if you don’t know anyone dealing with it, you feel alone. So the support group offers those who suffer with the conditions and their families emotional support and other resources specific to their situation.”