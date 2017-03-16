On the bunny trail: Easter festivities scheduled in JDP

For families looking to make special memories during the Easter holidays, Jeff Davis Parish has two events to offer.

Our Savior’s Church (OSC) in Jennings will be hosting its 4th Annual EggDrop Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 8. With over 50,000 candy-filled eggs scheduled to drop out of a helicopter, the EggDrop at OSC is the largest event of its kind in Southwest Louisiana and children can participate at no cost.

The kids will be broken up into four groups and placed into age-specific areas (0-3, 4-6, 7-9, & 10-12) designated for hunting eggs in order to ensure safety. After children are situated, a helicopter will fly over each area and drop thousands of plastic eggs onto the ground so kids can storm onto the field and collect their eggs.

Participants with special needs are going to be provided with a VIP pass that will ensure they get preferred access to the egg hunts and other activities. Upon registration, parents or guardians will need to explain the child’s disability and mention any special accommodations that might be needed. Eggs and candy are provided but participants are asked to bring an Easter basket for children to keep their eggs in.