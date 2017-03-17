Pantene Square joins Relay for Life

For the first time, a Pantene Square event will be part of the parish Relay for Life, providing hair cuts to women who want to donate locks to create wigs for women battling cancer.

Cosmetologist Amber Trahan will be on hand in Pantene Square at the Relay, which will be held this year on April 29 in Founders Park in Jennings. Trahan will be providing haircuts for any person interested in cutting and donating their hair to the Pantene Great Lengths program. Trahan will be chopping locks from 5-8:30 p.m., before the Luminaria ceremony begins.