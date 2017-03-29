Patricia Anne Vinson

Patricia Anne Vinson, 76, died at 2:50 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, under St. Joseph Hospice care in the Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Her body was cremated under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

The family will hold a private memorial gathering at a later date.

She was a native of Hazard, Ken. She lived in Vicksburg, Miss, Dallas, Texas, Austin, Texas, and Jennings. She graduated high school from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas. She attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas, and USL in Lafayette. She was a schoolteacher and sold insurance in Jennings. She was a retired fraud investigator for the Texas State Board of Insurance. During her life, she was active in First Presbyterian Church, Jeff Davis 4-H programs, Zigler Museum, The Thankful Hubbard DAR in Austin, Genealogy Society and the Live Oak Chapter DAR.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary (Glenn) Green of Jennings and Jacquelynn Anne Hoffpauir of Jennings; one son, Robert (Barbara) Hoffpauir, Jr. of Welsh; one sister, Genevieve Twoomey of Dallas; two brothers, James (Sandy) Vinson of Mississippi and John (Martha) Vinson of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Gretchen Rodriquez, Lane Green Fontenot, Lauren Green and Glardon and Kansas Hoffpauir; and five great-grandchildren, Alyse, Preston, Jude, James and Luke Rodriguez.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Glardon and Mary Carlisle Sheegog Vinson; and one sister, Sarah Vinson Baggett.

