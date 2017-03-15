People being punished in politicians’ games

Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Congress to keep the Medicaid expansion program intact as they work to replace President Barack Obama’s health care law, according to the Associated Press.

Louisiana’s Democratic governor sent a letter Tuesday to Republican and Democratic congressional leaders. In it, he says he has “serious concern” with the GOP health plan because it would end the higher federal financing rate for Medicaid expansion in 2020.

Edwards embraced the expansion, making Louisiana the 31st state to participate. More than 405,000 people have enrolled in the coverage.

In his letter, Edwards says more than 62,000 of the enrollees have had preventive health care treatments, with some getting diagnosed with — and treated for — cancer and diabetes.

He says Medicaid expansion has saved Louisiana money and boosted health jobs in the state.

One has to recognize that the Democratic Party, which Edwards belongs to, has long advocated for expanded medical coverage. The enforcement of the Affordable Healthcare Act (AHA) has negatively affected many citizens. On the opposite end of the spectrum, however, many people who were in healthcare limbo – deemed as making too much money to receive government assistance yet too poor to afford meaningful coverage on their own – have received necessary coverage that has allowed them to address vital health issues.

The government’s enactment of the AHA further crippled the American healthcare system but if current plans to revamp the AHA move forward, Americans will be further harmed by changes, especially those who were finally able to gain medical coverage but now might be stripped of such aid.

Leaders in D.C. on both sides are toying with the health and livelihood of Americans and many Louisiana residents might pay steep prices, both figuratively and literally, because of politicians’ games.