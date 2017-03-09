Prevert Lee LeBlanc

Funeral services for Prevert Lee LeBlanc, 66 of Mermentau Cove will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Friday, March 10, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Rev. George McLaughlin officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home today, Thursday, March 9, from 11 a.m. until the time of his service on Fridayl A rosary wll be recited at 6 p.m. today.

Lee will be laid to rest in Istre Cemetery.

Lee was born in Mermentau Cove on Dec. 22, 1950, to Joe LeBlanc and Electa LeBlanc. He was called to his Heavenly Father on March 8, 2017. Lee served our country honorably in the Army, he then went on to be an auto mechanic until his retirement. Lee loved tinkering and repairing many different things. He loved his family dearly and he especially loved watching his grandchildren play basketball and baseball. Lee was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Mary Landry LeBlanc of Mermentau Cove; his son, Scotty LeBlanc (Stina) of Mermentau Cove; his daughter, Cindy LeBlanc (Ashley Quebodeaux) of Mermentau Cove; his five grandchildren, Brandon (Hannah Nichols) Boudreaux, Dylan Boudreaux, Jennifer Boudreaux, Gavin LeBlanc and Ethan LeBlanc; his four sisters, Betty LeJeune of Lake Charles, Earline Menard of Vidor, Texas, Viola LeBlanc of Jennings and Anna Crochet of Hathaway.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Electa LeBlanc; his three brothers, Wilson, Wilton and Dallas LeBlanc; and his three sisters, L.D. Marie Trahan, Joyce Myers, and Eula Plaisance.

Carrying Lee to his final resting place in Istre Cemetery will be Scotty LeBlanc, Brandon Boudreaux, Dylan Boudreaux, Sal LeBlanc, Paul Richard and Gavin LeBlanc.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jennifer Boudreaux, Ethan LeBlanc and Johnathan Migues.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.