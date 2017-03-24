Program info sought for Super Summer Signup

The Jennings Kiwanis Club and James Ward Elementary School (JWES) are pairing up to organize a one-stop-shop of community summer activities and programs for city families and youth.

“We are currently seeking organizations, people or resource agencies to register for the Super Summer Signup,” said JWES Principal Suzanne Doucet. “We encourage these groups to come and provide valuable information for families to learn what events and programs are available during the upcoming summer months.”

The purpose of the program is to offer families an opportunity to visit one location to sign up for various summer events and programs, as well as to learn about community resources in the area.

“We want to encourage families to get their children involved in wholesome summer activities such as library programs, art camps, sporting events, school events and other activities,” said Kiwanis Club President Ryan Kitchen. “We are seeking groups and agencies to share what they have to offer our youth this summer at the Super Summer Signup.”

“We also want to help families become aware of the many resources available to them in the community,” added Doucet. “When we began working on this project, we were surprised to learn the number of agencies that provide counseling, parenting and related resources in our area. We want parents to know more about these agencies and what they have to offer to help them build highly effective families.”