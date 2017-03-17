Ralph Broussard, Sr.

Ralph Broussard, Sr., 73, of Jennings passed peacefully from this life on March 14, 2017, in a Lafayette Hospital.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Monday, March 20, 2017, in the sanctuary of St. Paul Baptist Church at 1502 S. Main Street in Jennings from 8-10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Trent officiating.

Burial will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery in Jennings.

Ralph will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a good family man and was very considerate of other people. He was a licensed embalmer and funeral director for 20 years and worked at Good Sheppard Funeral Home in Jennings and Clay and Clay Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. He later retired from the Pacific and Southern Coast Railroad.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Wanda Malbry Broussard of Jennings; his son, Ralph Broussard, Jr., of Jennings; his granddaughter, Ariel Mary Jane Broussard of Jennings; his brother, Joseph Broussard and wife, Judy, of Jennings; his sisters, Edith Williams and Rita Williams, both of Baton Rouge; his half brother, Dudley Broussard of San Francisco, Calif.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and dear friends.

Mr. Broussard was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lena Booth Broussard; and his son, Christopher Garcia Broussard.

