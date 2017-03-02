Reflecting on experiences

The Way I See It by Don West

What makes us decide to give up? When do we say, “I’ve had enough. I can no longer pursue this effort.”

Daily, in our lives, we make decisions to quit or give up. Maybe we have pursued a goal and we have gone as far as we deem it feasible. We have attained as much of the goal as we can justify – further pursuit would be futile and time and effort cannot be justified. That may be a good decision and we can mark it in our “books” as a success. But I often wonder how many times they are true successes, or do we just give up?

Have we become so complacent in today’s society that we feel if we don’t win the lottery, life just isn’t worth pursuing? Daily, I meet someone who is struggling with two jobs, children to care for, and other obstacles to bridge but their determination seems to be only greater. Also, daily, I meet or hear of someone who has given up the pursuit. They have chosen death over life, divorce, crime or have succumbed to a habit for which the pursuit of has only one obvious final result – defeat.

There are people who turn to drinking, drugs, gambling, or indulge in the pursuit of “love” in the wrong places. They turn from all or most of their responsibilities of parenting, spousal responsibility, work requirements, religious duties, and family commitments. The sole focus becomes one of destruction yet almost 100 percent of the time, the person who makes these choices is one of the few who cannot see the mistake he or she is making.

God tells us that we cannot have two loves, Himself and money. We will always love one and desert the other. Yet this world seems to be driven by the pursuit of money – not just enough to survive, but our desires cannot be sated without the “pot of gold at the end of the rainbow”.

Satan truly exists in our society today and he tempts us with riches, but it’s only “fools gold”. A look back over the short history of this country shows us that we are not the first generation to fall into his trap. We need only check the history books to read of the “gold and silver rush”, the “oil boom”, the “land rush”, the “stock market crash”, and today, “gambling fever”, to realize that mankind’s pursuits have not been for God’s grace, although the original immigrants to our shores came, supposedly seeking religious freedom.

It is never my intention to condemn society or point out faults; I only seek to answer some of the questions that lay heavily on my mind, an effort to understand where my past has taken me, and the future which I should pursue. The frailty of my humanity and the weakness of my self-discipline are the crosses that I daily bear, but my experiences, and the cold, hard, lessons I have begrudgingly learned, and my unmitigated gall to speak my mind is the path down which I stumble. If I am not frightened into seclusion and dormancy by the, almost daily reminder, that the words I write, may offend some, at the very least, I am concerned that I would misuse the talents that God has given me.

The way I see it, the most frightening part of writing this column stems from the fact that much of what I say seems to be good advice for life. However, I don’t follow my own advice. I write grandly about loving one another, about forgiving hurts, about being aware of those who are hungry, or in prisons, or homeless, yet a voice in my head keeps repeating, “physician, heal thyself.”

When you read this column, and you identify with what I have said, like once, a friend told me he had, I can only suggest that I am not talking about you but more than likely reflecting on some part of my past. This column is only a reflection of my experiences, the good, the bad, and the ugly, and a touch of Grace from God’s hand, for the ability that I have. When you read something I have written and the “shoe fits,” remember, I have only offered it to be tried on for size. You are the only one that can decide if it fits you.