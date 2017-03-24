Robert Earl Croker, Sr.

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Robert Earl Croker, Sr., 79 of Hastings, Minn., will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, with Father Jay Alexius officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 24, from 3:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service.

Robert will be laid to rest in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Robert was born in Lake Arthur on April 30, 1937, to James Butler Croker and Anna Mae LaCombe Croker. He was called to his Heavenly Father on March 21, 2017. Robert served our country honorably in the Air Force for eight years. After leaving the military, he spent 40 years on the Intracoastal canal, eventually retiring as a tugboat captain. He enjoyed wood working, jig saw puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading and all sports (Go Saints, Go Tigers, and Go Twins!). He was also an active member of the VFW and American Legion posts. In the spring of 2010, he moved from Lake Arthur to Hastings, Minn., where he worked part-time on small engines for Jim’s Repair until his health mandated full retirement. While in Minnesota, he was an active member of The Harbor Church, co-leading ALPHA Courses, serving in pastorates, volunteering for monthly food disbursements, partaking in Seasoned Souls and sharing testimonies at Celebrate Recovery/Pathway to Freedom. He even went on a mission trip to Sturgis, N.D., to wash bikes at the motorcycle rally. After his health declined further, he resided at Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in Prescott, Wis. He lived there until his passing from this life. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Robert never met a stranger. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robert is survived by his four sons, Robert (Kathy) Croker, Jr. of Carmine, Texas, James (Debbie) Louis Croker of Hastings, Minn., Brine Croker of Houma and Cory (Teya) Croker of DeRidder; his three daughters, Lynn Ann Farris of Houston, Texas, Sheryl Jean Croker of Sulphur and Sonda Ann (Gary) Brown of Houma; his three stepchildren, Hank Souder of Jennings, Sharon McFarlain of DeRidder and Melinda (Gary) Falgout of Carencro; and his brother, Jackson “Jackie” Croker, Sr. of Houma. He was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Mae LaCombe Croker; his beloved wife, Mildred Croker; his brother, Jimmie Croker, Sr.; his sister, Carroll Anna Croker McCarney; and his grandson, Richard RB” Breaux, II.

