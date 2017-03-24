Saturday brings voting day

Election Day finally arrives tomorrow and voters in Elton, Fenton and Jennings who did not cast early or absentee ballots will have from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. to hit the polls.

In Jennings, voters will decide on their next mayor, as Mayor Terry Duhon is not seeking re-election. The five candidates hoping to follow him in office include Dusty Chaisson, Henry Guinn, Marcus O. Peterson, Patsy Metcalf Richard and Jimmy Segura.

Voters in Jennings’ Dist. E will decide between incumbent Stevie Van Hook and Elijah W. Marceaux, who are both seeking the district’s council seat.

The Village of Fenton has one seat to determine, an alderman spot vacated by Shawanda Sowells. That position is being sought by five individuals, including Eddie Alfred, Sr., Ollie Clophus, Katherine “Kathy” Corbello, Geneva Joseph and Clarence Talbert, Jr.

In Elton, interim Councilwoman Marilynn Granger and Kesia Lemoine are vying for a spot on the town council.

Voters are reminded that a valid picture ID is required at the polls. Information on assigned polling sites can be found at geauxvote.com. The free Geaux Vote app, which contains the same information, is also available for download.

Questions can also be directed to the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters office at (337) 824-0834.