Seuss on the loose
For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Schools all over the parish celebrated Dr. Seuss Day in each their own unique way. Friday, Hathaway High School held their annual Dr. Seuss Day program. Kindergarten students at Lake Arthur Elementary School cooked and ate green eggs and ham. Bethel and Lacassine students dressed as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters and participated in Dr. Seuss games and activities, as well as read
Dr. Seuss books.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=41772
Posted by Graphic Designer 2
on Mar 3 2017. Filed under News
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can leave a response or trackback to this entry