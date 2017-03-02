Shining stars: Parish Students of the Year announced

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board recently announced the Students of the Year winners at the parish level for elementary, middle and high school.

The high school winner is Lacassine High School (LHS) senior Caroline Hardy. Middle school winner is Hathaway High School (HHS) eighth grader Kyleigh Curlee and the elementary school winner is Elton Elementary School (EES) fifth grader Ava Fruge.

Hardy, 17, is the oldest daughter of parnets Kevin and Sharla and says she is very close to her family, especially her two little sisters.

Raised on the importance of good morals, faith and character, Hardy said her faith has played a huge part in her life. She is also involved in a wide variety of sports and organizations, has held leadership positions in several school and class groups and received various academic awards.

“Caroline is a well-rounded student athlete and leader,” said LHS Principal Christine Fontenot. “She maintains a 4.0 while holding numerous leadership roles and participating in three sports. Caroline has an excellent work ethic and will to succeed and is an excellent representative of the Jefferson Davis Parish School System.”

“As my high school experience comes to an end, I will carry on the values I have learned the past four years, such as working hard and leading others,” Hardy said. “Along with this, I will continue to strive my best to ‘stand out’ just as I have learned to do in high school.”

After high school graduation, she plans to attend Louisiana State University (LSU) or McNeese State University (MSU) and major in nursing.

HHS Principal Tanya Gaudet said Curlee, the middle school winner, is the epitome of what a Student of the Year stands for.

“She is a leader throughout the school campus,” Gaudet said. “She is actively involved in many extracurricular activities while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Our future looks bright with students like Kyleigh at the helm.”