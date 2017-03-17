Society is disconnected

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

I heard a program on the radio last week about how we as a society have slowly adopted the general attitude that independence from one another is somehow better than connection.

As a community, we’ve become more focused on our solitude than each other. Each of us has a unique role we must play in our families, workplaces and even society, and whether we like it or not, we are still very much dependent on one another. In our effort to cling to dependence on ourselves, we’ve forgotten how much we all need the company and support of our fellow neighbors and community members.

The program I heard spoke specifically on how this social disconnect has affected youth and generations to follow. Back in the day, it wasn’t an uncommon practice to watch out for your neighbor’s children and, when necessary, enforce a degree of discipline. If we try that now, we can almost guarantee a parent will be offended and, depending on the severity of the situation, a dispute or legal issue will follow.

When I was growing up, if my neighbors or friends of my parents saw or heard me acting up, I didn’t get away with it. Not only did they call me out on the spot but my parents received a phone call before I even got home.

Severe punishment soon followed. It didn’t take me long to figure out that just because I was out of my parents’ view, that didn’t mean they wouldn’t find out how I behaved in public, and I was fearful of the consequences. As a teenager, did it annoy or anger me? Of course it did, but who cares? I was a kid and needed discipline as all young people do. Discipline is never fun. That’s life.

Not only did people watch out for each other’s children, but also their homes. Neighbors had not just a relationship but a friendship with each other. They shared more than just an occasional cup of sugar; they shared their lives. Children ran freely from house to house, elderly neighbors were respected and supported and when someone was sick or fell on hard times, someone always stepped up to help. They watched each other’s houses when someone was away and they knew when something was wrong.

Today we are so focused on minding our own business that we’ve forgotten that watching out for each other can sometimes be our business, too. We’ve become so convinced that we shouldn’t overstep our bounds that we’ve forgotten to be there for one another.

Don’t be afraid to love thy neighbor. The world needs more of that. That’s just what it’s like in my little world.