Something new

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

Getting ready for a trip is one thing, but getting ready for a trip that entails a long stay in combination with a surgery that is quite complex and a bit scary was my predicament two weeks ago.

As someone who truly dislikes cold weather, this was also going to be part of my quandary. Even so, I wanted to be as positive as possible about my upcoming procedures. I had no idea how crazy the next couple of days would be. I felt as if I was in a Looney Tunes cartoon, and I was one of the main characters.

My trip started out simply and we arrived at the hotel without incident. After a very pleasant evening spent with friends from New York, I returned to my room. Monday morning began a roller coaster ride of events that had me either laughing or nearly pulling out my hair.

As the next day would be Mardi Gras, I decided to bring several sets of my Mardi Gras beads for my surgeon’s stroke team and secretarial pool. They were truly excited by the beads, as most had never been to Louisiana.

My first appointment was for a pre-clearance for my surgery the next day. It didn’t seem to matter that I had already done all of this testing and blood work at home in order to be cleared for surgery. My appointment was at 10:45 a.m., and I was finally brought to the back at noon. I answered the same questions that they had answers to in their computer to at least three people. I then had to remind them that I had an appointment scheduled for 1 p.m. across the hospital for a functional MRI. Now in any other hospital ,that may have been a two-minute walk. Instead, we had to followndots on the floor to not one, not two, but three different radiology centers before we were in the correct one. For months prior to this test, we had to fight with my insurance to get an OK for it. Then about two weeks before the trip, I received a letter from my insurance company stating that they had approved the test, but did not guarantee payment. I didn’t even know how to address that.

Then began the test. It was beyond anything I have ever done and was quite humbling for this English teacher. After my head was wedged into this small space, I was given a bulb that they recommended I not press so that the test would not have to be be redone. Spectacles of some sort were placed over my eyes and a computer screen was centered in front of me with a small microphone placed near my mouth. I was to answer questions as quickly as possible about pictures that were presented to me. I was to state if a pair of words were rhyming or not. I was to make a sentence with a verb about certain pictures presented to me. To say that I was embarrassingly awful is an understatement. After getting out of the contraption, I couldn’t get out of the room fast enough. Here I was a veteran English teacher who couldn’t spit out the information correctly or fast enough. I suppose my brain was indeed deprived of proper blood flow as they had imagined (at least that is my story).

After getting dressed, my husband and I were nearly late for the meeting with my neurosurgeon. However, as it seemed to be going all day, he wasn’t quite ready for me yet. And then the most remarkable event occurred. My husband even mentioned that maybe God had a hand in this event. Sitting across from me was a young girl who I discovered was the 15-year-old girl in our Mt. Sinai FMD registry: our youngest person. As the oldest person in the registry at Mount Sinai, I was told that she and I shared the same horrible headaches often daily, but this poor darling was so young. I hugged her and her mom, and we exchanged phone numbers and emails. She was so happy to know someone with this strange disorder. It was the best part of my day.

The next day came quickly. I was told to be at the hospital at 8 a.m. and as luck would have it, I was not brought back until noon and my surgery did not begin until 1 p.m. During that time, my doctor, Dr. Mocco, had prevented someone from dying from a ruptured aneurysm. I was good with that.

Finally, it was my turn. Under conscious sedation, they fit a wire into my body which looped into my strangely-beaded right carotid. Dr. Mocco was able to place three stents. He came to see me shortly after my surgery and seemed very happy with the results. For the first time in months, my eyes reacted to the light. For me, it was quite the victory.

During the rest of the night and the next day, true comedic situations occurred that I could not make up. On one side of me in the recovery area was a highly theatrical and loud young man shouting constantly for the nurses. On the other side of me was an older man who spoke nothing but Mandarin, and they were having trouble finding someone to interpret for him. I was supposed to be sent to the Neuro Intensive care unit. However, the unit was full. I was supposed to be sent to a regular room, which never happened. Again, I was told that no rooms were available. My poor husband was sent back to the hotel as he had to leave by 9 p.m. Without my restless leg syndrome medicine, I would not be able to sleep. I suppose it actually didn’t matter because it was so noisy I couldn’t sleep at all.

About 10 p.m., my nurse noticed my blood pressure was dropping too quickly. They tried fluids but nothing was working, so they called my neurosurgeon. My Russian nurse began to panic. I heard him say, “Call the stroke team; she is about to crash!” I remember thinking to myself: That poor woman! Then I realized that woman was me. I never remember getting upset. I think my blood pressure was too low. I felt above it all, literally. The young doctor on duty told me that it was because my new blood flow was asking my body to acclimate to this new scenario.

The next morning my “stroke team” came by and did routine neurological tests. They asked if I wanted to go back to the hotel which was a no-brainer. The nurse told me I should leave soon, but first they would have to do an ultrasound. To my dismay, I did not have my ultrasound until 3 p.m., and was finally released about 4 p.m.

In all of my hurry to get out of the hospital, I forgot to ask my neurosurgeon what I could or couldn’t do and for how long? It didn’t seem to matter, though, because once I was at the at the hotel, I simply slept like a baby. To my delight, I received many messages from friends and family members. I think the sweetest one, however, from my new FMD friend, sweet 15-year-old Cassie, who has to face this awful disease. It is new to her, but she is no longer alone.