Start with today

The Way I See It by Don West

Traditionally for most Catholics, Lent has been a time of deprivation, a time when one should give up something to help us better understand our relationship with God. It was suggested that if we removed a bad habit like smoking, drinking, eating, gambling or other passion to which we may be addicted, then we could focus more on what our true path to eternal life should be.

I am pretty sure that I will not find Christ at the bottom of a whiskey bottle, a tray of crawfish or in a slot machine, but I can find him in a homeless shelter, a soup kitchen, a prison, hospital or nursing home. Stories of His time on earth tell us that He spent time with thieves, prostitutes, robbers and tax collectors (which could be one in the same). He tended to the sick, the dying, the crippled, blind and possessed. He did not spend his 33 years on earth going to lavish parties or the queen’s ball.

We know that we can never match up as his equal but that should not keep us from trying. Of course, our pompous hypocrisy will be a great barrier to achieving that hoped for seat next to His throne. Though the task seems impossible, He has guaranteed achievement for us if we pursue it with pure hearts. The hypocrisy shows itself when we try to serve in hopes that we will be recognized by our peers and lauded and applauded for our great deeds. Jesus tells us to give in anonymity and only our Father will know and acknowledge it in Heaven.

So, we are now being instructed to consider giving more of our time, talent and treasures, not only during the Lenten season but through all seasons. If we spend more time in service to others, then we will have much less time to indulge in those things that probably will not lead us to Heaven’s gates.

Just for today, try to forgive someone who has hurt you. It’s a start.