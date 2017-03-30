Sweet success: Baseball, softball games raise over $10K for Zaunbrecher

IOTA – The Jennings and Iota Bulldog softball and baseball teams met on the diamond Tuesday for important district 4-3A contests, however there was another reason, one bigger than any game or record could touch.

Seven-year-old Gracie Zaunbrecher of Iota had recently been diagnosed with a type of tumor known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG). With treatment in Houston a necessity and costs extremely high, members of the small community decided to use the games with neighboring Jennings as a way to help raise money by donating all game proceeds to the Zaunbrecher family. T-shirts reading the words “Gracie Strong” were sold in both communities; entry to the game was a donation in any amount; and all concession stand sales were chipped in, as well.

What started as a text message between a few parents looking to help turned into over a whopping $10,000 being raised to help benefit a family going through a tumultuous time in their lives.

“I hate to use the word ‘amazing’ when talking about what was able to be accomplished here because I don’t know if it gives it justice,” said Jill Wriborg, one of the organizers of the fundraiser. “It started as a few text messages with an idea and before you know it, you have both communities coming together to help in any way possible. This was thrown together within a week and it will be ongoing because there are still people wanting to buy t-shirts. We have already collected more money to order more shirts.”

There was also a silent auction taking place between both the softball and baseball games at the park, and members of the Jennings baseball team presented the Zaunbrecher family with a check and t-shirt signed by each of the players.