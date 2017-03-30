SWLVH library receives new look

The library at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home (SWLVH) is getting a facelift that includes reorganization and modernization.

The project began when the carpet of the library was replaced with wood laminate flooring. During the process, the library collection was required to be removed and packed up for storage until the floors were complete. Following this upgrade, members of the Activities Department realized this was the ideal opportunity to begin making improvements and sought the assistance of Jeff Davis Parish Library Director Dr. Linda LeBert-Corbello for recommendations.

LeBert-Corbello was happy to provide her services as a way to give back to resident veterans who rely on the library for reading material. She and members of her library staff, Joyce Hull and Iris Hollier, began the daunting task of revamping the library to better meet veterans’ needs.

“One of the most important issues we wanted to consider was to make the library as user friendly as possible,” said LeBert-Corbello. “Part of that effort included rearranging the collection onto the shelves by specific subject matter such as large print, war stories, gardening or fiction, and allowing easier access to the more favored type of books.”