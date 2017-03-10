Thornwell Warehouse to host Farmer’s Market

The Thornwell Warehouse Association will be hosting its first ever Poultry Swap and Farmer’s Market for those looking to buy, sell or swap their items. The outdoor event will provide a place for business and trade, while at the same promote social gathering and community activity. The mission of the market is to find ways of meeting farmer and consumer needs, increase participation and plan for diversity and growth.

“People will be able to come here and set up booths in the parking lot at no charge,” said Thornwell Warehouse secretary Yvette Derouen. “We are more than happy to give locals a place to come meet up and get the products they need.”

Farmers will have a variety of homegrown produce to choose from, such as fruits, vegetables and dairy products. People that have accumulated different types of canned goods are welcomed, as well as anyone interested in selling or trading animals such as chickens, ducks, rabbits and others. Craftspeople are also encouraged to bring their work and put it on display for sale.