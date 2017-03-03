To every time there is a season

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

You never know what kind of impact you can have on a person. What might not be significant to you or anyone else at one particular time might be profoundly life-changing for another.

I know I’ve said this often but I firmly believe people are put in our lives for a purpose, and vice versa. It may not always be a permanent relationship and we may not always understand the purpose at the time. But the impact of one season can be just what someone needs to complete a journey through a significant crossroads, be encouraged to continue to the next step or even more importantly, initiate a much-needed breakthrough.

I recently heard a relationship analogy that explained it best: Sometimes our purpose is to plant a seed; sometimes our purpose is to water that seed; sometimes our purpose is to maintain and care for the plant that grows from the seed; and sometimes that purpose is to harvest the fruit from the plant that grows from the seed.

Depending on our divine purpose in that relationship, we may only have a part of one or two of those steps. If we’re lucky enough to be so blessed in that encounter, we may even see someone blossom from enlightenment to breakthrough. If our purpose is only to be involved in one of those steps, it’s important for us to recognize that purpose and step aside to let the next person do the job intended for them. Sometimes it can be difficult to recognize this then leave when our season is over.

In my life, I’ve had a significantly high number of encounters and relationships involving a need for support, especially where empowerment and overcoming are involved. I didn’t realize this wasn’t typical until the past few years. As it happens, it seems my personal gift is to easily and naturally be a source of support and encouragement, while also delivering practical common sense or tough love. I have to tell you, not everyone appreciates this gift, and I’ve often been told to mind my own business. Other times, the recipient doesn’t realize when my season of influence is over and feels betrayed when I have to step back. I used to take this personally but soon realized it’s not always my problem if people are going to receive what we are called to deliver.

I recently experienced that change of season when I felt called to what I will call, a particular family setting. From the moment I entered the front door, I felt an immediate sense of comfort and contentment. I thought I was there to stay. As much as I loved it there, I soon realized I was only meant to stay for a season when I was blessed with the opportunity to be involved in another family member’s personal life-saving quest, and witnessed it snowball from my initial seed-planting.

I had my own profound ‘ah-ha!’ moment then it was time for me to move on.

I’ve since joined another family and know this is a place meant to make a significant impact on my own personal growth. Since then, many others in my own circle have unexpectedly requested to join me. I can only explain this as the will of God.

On to the next season.That’s just what it’s like in my little world.