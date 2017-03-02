Turn it up Tuesdays to continue at Founders Park

Tuesday nights in downtown Jennings will soon be rocking with the sounds of Zydeco, rhythm and blues, classic rock and country music. The Jeff Davis Arts Council (JDAC), in conjunction with sponsors Joy Lebleu and the City of Jennings, will continue its six-week concert series, Turn it up Tuesdays.

“This season will be the sixth season,” said JDAC Board Member Lin Fake. “It is an attractive event that people want to get to and enjoy, and Joy (Lebleu) has had a huge impact financially and for the overall success of the event.”

The free public event will be held at Founders Park for anyone who wants to sing and dance along to live music. Every Tuesday, a different musician will be performing live from 6-8 p.m., offering a variety of genres to groove to.

“Being on a Tuesday, there is typically not a lot going on and it is a chance to get outside and have a couple hours of fun,” said volunteer store manager at Old Magnolia Gift Shoppe, Shane Crochet. “We have a great lineup set and food will be sold, along with free live music and dancing. Especially with all of the musicians being natives of Louisiana, it is a free opportunity to come out and celebrate living in Louisiana and celebrate with the great people of the area.”

The first artist, Jamie Bergeron, will kick things off with a performance on April 4. Bergeron presents a mixture of Cajun, Zydeco and folk music. His band, the Kickin’ Cajuns, has been voted “Best Cajun Band” in The Times of Acadiana Best Readers Poll for 13 consecutive years.