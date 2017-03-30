Watch it grow: JES jumpstarts garden

Stude nts at Jennings Elementary School (JES) are honing their skills in planting vegetables, flowers and herbs in the school’s garden.

The development of the garden, located at the center of campus, is part of a mission to help students get a better understanding of where their food comes from while also reinforcing strong work ethic, said special education teacher and 4-H leader Paulette Adams.

“Regardless of the child’s background or medical issues, seeing these kids come together and exhibit work ethic in the maintenance of a garden is completely gratifying,” said Adams. “I want them to be more involved. I want them