Welsh man arrested on $700 drug bust

A Welsh man was arrested on multiple narcotics charges after a month-long investigation resulted in a drug bust in his home.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) Narcotics Division, along with the assistance of detectives and patrol deputies, executed a search warrant at the home of 22-year-old Ocean Wade Lemonia on Willard Street in Welsh in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 29.

According to JDSO Commander Ramby Cormier, the search resulted in the seizure of a cache of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and US currency from inside the residence.

“Detectives located 42 pills later identified as Xanax, as well as multiple plastic baggies containing a green leafy substance identified as marijuana,” he said. “Some of the substance was individually packaged for resale in smaller baggies.”