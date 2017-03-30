Welsh man arrested on $700 drug bust

A Welsh man was arrested on multiple narcotics charges after a month-long investigation resulted in a drug bust in his home.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) Narcotics Division, along with the assistance of detectives and patrol deputies, executed a search warrant at the home of 22-year-old Ocean Wade Lemonia on Willard Street in Welsh in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 29.

According to JDSO Commander Ramby Cormier, the search resulted in the seizure of a cache of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and US currency from inside the residence.

“Detectives located 42 pills later identified as Xanax, as well as multiple plastic baggies containing a green leafy substance identified as marijuana,” he said. “Some of the substance was individually packaged for resale in smaller baggies.”

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=42118

Posted by on Mar 30 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in