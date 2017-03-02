Welsh reserve nears $1M

WELSH – In 2014, an emergency reserve here had dwindled to just over $450,000. Now, the town is close to bringing that fund back up to $1 million after three years of saving.

Between 2008-2013, the town dipped into the reserve to offset rising liability, insurance and payroll costs, as well as purchase a new transformer and other equipment. The reserve fund was created with $1 million from the sale of the Welsh General Hospital and Nursing Home in the late 90’s.

“We’ve been trying to put as much money back as possible since 2014,” Mayor Carolyn Louviere said Wednesday. “We have to deposit approximately $65,000 into the reserve fund before we are back at the $1 million mark, a goal I hope we reach before the end of this year.”