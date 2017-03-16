Where did all this come from?

The Way I See It by Don West

Fifty years ago, I was into my fourth week of US Navy boot camp and wondering what I had got myself into.

Fast forward 50 years and we are preparing for a garage sale on Saturday – and I am wondering what I have got myself into.

Where does all this stuff come from? The trash receptacle is nearly full every week when I roll it to the curb yet in nearly every nook and cranny there lays a shirt, dish, pair of pliers or a garden tool that hasn’t seen use for months or years, but never seems to get ejected.

Well, here is your chance to make our junk your junk. Where else could you possibly want to spend a few hours on a Saturday morning that could be any more fun than rubbing elbows with a world-renowned writer like me? No, I won’t have time to be giving out autographs but you might possibly be able to tell all your friends and neighbors that you now possess a shirt upon which I once spilled gumbo, which is probably any shirt I ever wore while eating gumbo. You may find a jogging suit that has never gone farther than my easy chair in front of the TV and I can guarantee it has never jogged anywhere.

How did we end up with so many sets of dishes, and who thought we could drink out of that many glasses? That pink and purple four-wheeled gizmo sure seemed like a good idea when we ordered it from Ron Popeil and that saltwater fishing rod that we bought at the Grand Canyon seemed to be a bargain. I’m selling my saddle bags, so the boots have to go also. Sold my horse years ago, so I guess we don’t need the sleigh.

I didn’t even know they made a whatchamacallit designed to help you drill a hole to install a doorknob. There will be one at the sale. Someone may be interested in a talking parrot. He doesn’t eat much but he will annoy you enough to look for a gun. I wonder if they taste like chicken. I will even throw in the batteries like I did when a got rid of that talking fish.

Look us up. It will be loads of fun and you will probably be thrilled with that sterling silver teapot and the mink bow tie.

Don’t block the road or park in the neighbor’s yard. I’m almost sure we will need traffic control because I’ve invited Nancy Pelosi to take a picture with me.