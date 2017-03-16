Where is Gavin?

IOWA – Friday will mark one month since 16-year-old Gavin Beazer ran away from his home here and his mother is still praying for his safe return.

Gavin Beazer was last seen on Feb. 17 and though he has reportedly been spotted in LeBleu Settlement, his mother Charlotte Beazer said the Iowa Police Department (IPD) has no concrete information on his whereabouts.

Recently, Charlotte Beazer was told that a person thought they saw her son by a skating rink in Jennings on La. 26 south. However, she is not certain if there is any credibility to that sighting. When contacted by Jennings Daily News, Jennings Police Department and the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office said the agencies have not received any calls or reports of the teenager being spotted locally.

“We know he is a runaway because we watched him leave and his siblings chased after him,” Charlotte Beazer said Wednesday. “We’re unsure if he had contact with anyone since he left. After everything we’ve been told, we still don’t know where he is.”