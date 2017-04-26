100 on the random

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

Since entering the world of teens once again, now as a Granny, I have had to adapt to a completely new vocabulary coming at me. When my girls were younger, it wasn’t nearly as difficult, as I was a high school English teacher and was around this age group all the time.

Of course, “teen speak” or slang is nothing new. Every generation has had its own language. The simple word “great” has morphed through the years: boss, groovy, rad, bad, the bomb. Now today, it’s “lit.” Teens use language as an expression of independence and, sometimes, to keep their parents in the dark. Knowing the right words also creates an instant bond for a social group, or “fam,” the latest lingo for the inner circle. Even their texting is often a mystery to me. Some examples: “tbh” – To be honest; “ttyl” – talk to you later; “smh” – shaking my head; “rofl” – rolling on the floor laughing.

Recently, I heard my grandson call someone “extra.” My quizzical look had Chase explaining to me as if I were a child learning to speak: “It means someone is trying too hard or being dramatic! You know, the way you get sometimes, Granny.”

I couldn’t deny that.

I was told to refer to the Urban Dictionary for examples. However, as a Facebook user, I decided to question some of my friends as to these new terms and their interpretations. I was shocked at the number of responses, and many of them from the parents who have had to walk through this lingo minefield.

Here are a few of those responses. Some will simply make you giggle; others may make you scratch your head, probably not much unlike what our parents did when we were young:

• Down in the DM – When someone messages you on social media instead of messaging you by phone or talking in person

• High-key – This is said when they are about to say something they want everyone to know about

• I can’t even – When you are so overwhelmed, you can’t comprehend something

• Random – Unexpected

• Goosh – Something really good to look at

• I’m weak – That was funny

• Low-key – When you are about to say something you don’t want everyone to know about

• On point – Nailed it

• RT – Retweet; when you agree with something someone says

• Salty – Bitter about something

• Ship – Short for “relationship;” if you “ship” two people, you want them to make it as a couple

• Sips tea – To mind one’s own business

• Skurt – Go away or leave

• Straight fire – Hot/trendy

• Squad – Your group of friends

• Sus – Suspect, when something is shady

• Thirsty – Desperate

• Throw shade – Give someone a dirty look or say something nasty

• v. – Very

• Woke – Aware of and sensitive to current events and social justice issues

• Turn up – Have fun

• Pipe it up – Get excited

• Bet that up – Bet on it.

• Tope – A mix of “totally” and “dope”

• Take an L – Taking a loss

• Bae – girlfriend or boyfriend

• On fleek- Perfect, as in, “Her eyebrows are on fleek.”

• Savage – Straight-thugging

• 100 – Keeping it real

• YOLO- You only live once

• Beat your feet – Get moving

My problem seems to be that these interpretations need interpretation! Oh, well, I suppose you’re never too old to learn. So in that vein, I will “skurt” and “sip my tea!” This may not be “lit,” but possibly “on point.”

Hopefully, it was at least “high-key.”