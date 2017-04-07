Above and Beyond: Deputy honored for heroic efforts

Deputy Mika Miguez does not think of herself as a hero.

She never anticipated to play such a crucial role when Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent was slain in the line of duty or the events that would follow his death. This week, though, she was presented with one of the highest awards in her field when she was named the 911 Dispatcher of the Year by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) for her performance in action that fateful August day. She was also presented with the Unsung Hero award by the NENA and Louisiana Association of Public Safety Communications officials.