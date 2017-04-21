Acknowledge survivors by decorating a window

Businesses appreciate when patrons show support for them through positive feedback. In Jeff Davis Parish (JDP), establishments currently have the opportunity to show patrons affected by cancer just how much the business community supports them.

As part of this year’s Relay for Life, organizers are asking businesses to help paint the parish purple – the color of choice for the American Cancer Society – by participating in a window-decorating contest. The contest is not only meant to serve as a reminder that the annual Relay will be held next weekend on April 29, but also to show cancer patients and survivors, their caretakers and loved ones that the business community recognizes their battle and supports them in their fight against all types of cancer.

Despite the millions who have in some way been affected by the disease, cancer can often leave patients and their loved ones feeling isolated and forgotten. None of us has the power to cure cancer. Together, however, we can show support to those who need it most and, through Relay for Life, raise money that funds research, patient assistance and services and cancer education.

If you are a JDP business, whether large or small, please dedicate a window in your building to supporting this worthy event. Judging in the contest will take place on Friday, April 28, and the top three displays will win a cash prize. More information on the contest can be obtained by contacting Relay co-chair Lenor Cox at (337) 329-3883.

Take the time to show support for the same patrons that make your business success possible.