It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Alice Daigle announces her passing from this life on April 23, 2017, at the age of 84.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Reverend Lawrence Daigle officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home today, Tuesday, April 25, from 2:30 p.m. until time of her funeral service on Wednesday morning.

Alice will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Alice was born in Elton to Ira Tupper and Eva Fontenot Tupper on March 18, 1933. She was a homemaker who devoted her love and time to her family. Alice loved to play bingo and visit with family and friends. She was a kind and gentle person who will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.

Alice is survived by her children, David Wayne Daigle of Hathaway, Lawrence J. (Janet) Daigle, Sr. of Evangeline, Walter Craig (Gaynel) Daigle of Dry Creek, Peggy Sue (Ricky) Broussard of Evangeline and Linda Faye Anhorn of Jennings; her sister, Betty Comeaux of Bunkie; 19 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Eva Tupper; her husband, Arthur Louis Daigle; her sons, Alex Charles Daigle and Keith Allan Daigle; her grandson, Troy Ray Anhorn; 10 sisters; one brother; her daughter-in-law, Bobbie Daigle; and her lifelong friend, Allie Deshotel.

Carrying Alice to her final resting place in Riverside Cemetery will be Aaron Daigle, Lawrence Daigle, Jr., Codey Broussard, Shane Daigle, Walter Daigle II and Alex Daigle.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.