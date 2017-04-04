Amar Paul Chaisson

A Mass of Christian burial for Amar Paul Chaisson, 85 of Jennings will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Hathaway on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Bill Miller officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, from 2:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Amar will be laid to rest in Raymond/Hathaway Community Cemetery.

Amar was born on Sept. 26, 1931, to Homer Chaisson and Cora Lee LaVergne Chaisson. He was called home on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Amar enjoyed raising cattle, baling hay and gardening. Most of all, Amar loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved him.

Amar is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Babineaux Chaisson of Hathaway; his children, Randy (Wanda) Guidry Chaisson of Hathaway, Kenneth (Kay) Chaisson of Hathaway and Jean Chaisson Stoute of Hathaway; his grandchildren, Valerie (Matt) Doise, Allison Stoute (Nathan) Cox, Andrew (Sabrina) Stoute and Kenny Chaisson; and his great-grandchildren, Abbi Doise, Maverick Morvant, Lanie Romero and Madilyn Cox.

Amar now rejoices in heaven with his parents, Homer and Cora Chaisson; and his granddaughter, Cassie Chaisson.

