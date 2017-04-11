Argument ends in attempted manslaughter charge

A Jennings man is accused of attempted manslaughter after an argument over what would be cooked for dinner ended in attempts to strangle and smother his partner.

Jennings Police Department (JPD) and Acadian Ambulance were dispatched to an Alice Street residence late Monday night after a distressed woman dialed 911 in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they were met by a crying female who had blood on her face, arms and shirt. Droplets of blood were later discovered on a bedroom floor.