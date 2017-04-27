Arrest made in fatal Lafayette shooting

A suspect in a Lafayette homicide was discovered hiding out at a Jennings hotel Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), officers arrested 27-year-old Quinton Jamal Benjamin on a charge of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Ray Cudges of Duson. Officials have been searching for Benjamin following the shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Auto Rental Etc., located on E. Pinhook Road in Lafayette.

Commander Ramby Cormier with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) said members of LPD contacted JDSO detectives with information regarding Benjamin’s suspected whereabouts. A joint effort between LPD, a US Marshals Task Force and JDSO led to the suspect being tracked and located at the hotel.