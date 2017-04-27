Arrest made in fatal Lafayette shooting

A suspect in a Lafayette homicide was discovered hiding out at a Jennings hotel Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), officers arrested 27-year-old Quinton Jamal Benjamin on a charge of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Ray Cudges of Duson. Officials have been searching for Benjamin following the shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Auto Rental Etc., located on E. Pinhook Road in Lafayette.

Commander Ramby Cormier with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) said members of LPD contacted JDSO detectives with information regarding Benjamin’s suspected whereabouts. A joint effort between LPD, a US Marshals Task Force and JDSO led to the suspect being tracked and located at the hotel.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=42461

Posted by on Apr 27 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in