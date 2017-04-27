Attitude is often the most important quality

Losing seasons in sports are by no means fun. They can be long and sometimes can cause animosity between players, coaches and fans. This year’s Jennings High School (JHS) baseball season was not one of the better campaigns in recent years, but one thing is for sure: the players in maroon and white represented the city and Bulldogs quite well.

When things bad in a season, fingers can be pointed as to who is to blame for the shortcomings. The Diamond Dogs, however, continued to fight hard everyday and work like their record was 21-7 instead of 7-21. This team fought injuries, a tough schedule and lots of bad breaks, but they never quit.

The team’s six seniors, Nick Cassidy, Emile Stretcher, Kendrick LeJeune, David Daniel, Andrew Benoit and Ryan Edmondson, served as good role models to younger players on how to play through adversity with a good attitude. They did not treat freshmen like underlings but instead tried to nurture them along and prepare them for the rigors of playing high school sports at the varsity level. Three of these seniors will go on to play college baseball, including David Daniel, Ryan Edmondson and Kendrick LeJeune, proving that hard work and dedication can go a long way in fulfilling dreams even if you come from a small town. Stretcher, Cassidy and Benoit not only succeeded on the diamond, but carried more than their share of weight in the classroom and will go on to college then pursue careers in their perspective fields.

It is tough to go through a losing season and without a doubt, every fan, parent, player and coach wants to win. However, when looking at the way the Diamond Dogs handled themselves this year, it’s quite easy to be proud of them. Many teams that this season’s players encountered were loud, brash and what’s called “Bush League” in baseball terms. However, these Dogs always played with class.