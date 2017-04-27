Audrey Spell Murray

Funeral services for Mrs. Audrey Spell Murray, 88, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home, with Rev. Mitchell Gotte officiating.

Burial will be in the Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 2:30-9 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8 a.m. Friday until time of services.

Mrs. Murray died at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Murray was a lifelong resident of Jennings and a member of Living Word Assembly of God. She loved to sew, play cards with her grandchildren, cook and, most of all, spend time with her family.

Survivors include three daughters, Beatrice (Kenneth) Bergeron, Linda Skrantz and Debbie (Al) Clay, all of Jennings; one son, Donald (Roxanna) Murray of Iowa; one sister, Alice Murray of Jennings; two brothers, E.J. Spell and Austin (Deanie) Spell, both of Jennings; 10 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Hettie Morgan Spell; her husband, Jules Murray; one son, Nathan Murray; one sister, Betty Spell; and one brother Felix Spell.

