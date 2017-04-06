Beatrice Hargrave

LAKE ARTHUR – The family and friends of Beatrice Hargrave are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on April 3, 2017, at the age of 75.

Funeral services for Beatrice will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthur on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Ronald Vaughn officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Beatrice was born in Cameron Parish to Simonet Hargrave and Ruby Miller Hargrave on Sept. 24, 1941. Beatrice loved to watch TV, listen to French music and go shopping at Walmart. She loved her dog, “White,” and she enjoyed visiting and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Beatrice is survived by her brother, Jerry Hargrave of Lowry.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Simonet and Ruby Hargrave.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.