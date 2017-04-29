Bonnie Marie Schlesinger Howard

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mrs. Bonnie Marie Schlesinger Howard, 78, of Lake Arthur will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Father Jay Alexius officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:30-9 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2017, with a rosary at 6 p.m., and will resume Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 8 a.m. until time of her service.

Burial will follow in Andrus Cove Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. Howard graduated from Lake Arthur High School in 1957. She worked as a telephone operator for South Central Bell Telephone Company in Jennings early in life. Most recently, she worked for Cathy and Clark Cormier’s Shop A Lot.

Mrs. Howard enjoyed her free time playing bingo, working on various arts and crafts projects and spending quality time with her family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Hope (Robert) Bertrand of Gueydan and Jacquelyn Howard of Lake Arthur; one sister, Dorothy Smith of Lake Arthur; four grandchildren, Bryan (Anna) Howard, Casey (April) Bertrand, Celima Bertrand and Felicia Robinson; and two great-grandchildren, Blayden and Brendyn Thibodeaux.

Preceding her in death were her parents; Orais and Azema Dugas Schlesinger; her husband, Ennick John Howard; one son, T.J. Howard; three sisters, Eldora Tedesco, Isabel Parker and Leola Benoit; and three brothers, Albert, George and Fred Schlesinger.

