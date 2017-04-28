Broussard, Ardoin to exchange vows of marriage

Kerri Beth Broussard and Jordan Michael Ardoin, both of Jennings, announce their plans to wed at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Vincent Broussard of Jennings and Ruth S. Parks of Lake Charles. She is the granddaughter of Mary Wynona Broussard and the late Roland Broussard, George “Smokey” Speight and Mary Pearl Speight.

A 2005 graduate of Jennings High School and 2016 graduate of Sowela Technical Community College, she was a member and president of SKILLS USA. She is currently employed as a legal secretary for Elliott C. Cassidy, Attorney at Law.

The prospective groom is the son of the late Michael Eroding and Debbie Ardoin of Jennings. He is the grandson of Dorthy Bourque of Gueydan, Amos Ardoin of Jennings, the late Joseph Bourque and Jayne Ardoin.

A 2005 graduate of Jennings High School, a 2009 graduate of McNeese State University and a 2010 graduate of Sowela Technical Community College, he is currently employed as a Process Operator at Westlake Chemical.