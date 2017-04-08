Carlton Lee Istre

Funeral services for Mr. Carlton Lee Istre, 87, will be held Monday, April 10, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 9, 2017, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will resume Monday, April 10, from 8 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday evening by Deacon Mike Tramel.

Mr. Istre will be laid to rest in Andrus Cove Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Lou Ella, under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mr. Carlton was born June 28, 1929, in Mermentau to Felix and Pauline LaBouve Istre. He was the only son in a family of five children. He married Lou Ella Cormier on Sept. 3, 1948, who was the love of his life for 68 years before she passed away on Jan. 29, 2014. Mr. Carlton and Mrs. Lou raised three sons, Robert Dale, Dennis and Wayland, and one daughter, Jessica.

Mr. Istre loved the outdoors where he enjoyed woodworking, hunting and camping. He was a member of the Jean Lafitte Camping Club and spent many hours of enjoyment with his camping friends. He always planted a beautiful garden which he enjoyed harvesting and sharing with his friends and family through his cooking talents. He raised rabbits and he loved to pick figs. But perhaps most of all, Mr. Carlton loved his family and enjoyed the time he was able to spend with them.

Mr. Istre leaves to cherish his memory his baby girl, Jessica, and husband Lorne Guidry; three sons whom he cherished, Robert Dale and his wife Bonnie, Dennis and his wife Betty and Wayland and his wife Laura; one sister, Lorida Schlesinger; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren, who brought him many hours of love and laughter.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lou Ella Cormier Istre; his parents, Felix and Pauline LaBove Istre; and three sisters, Lindsey Eldie Camel, Ethel Benoit and Wilma Jean Fontenot.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.