Change the future with the push of a button

Here we are again, discussing the importance of casting a vote. Tomorrow brings a final round of voting on important seats and issues that will affect communities in Jeff Davis and Acadia parishes.

The hot topic, of course, is the race for mayor of Jennings. A mayor’s race is always an important issue but this year’s race is pivotal. Voters are faced with determining in which direction they want the city to go after more than a decade under the leadership of Mayor Terry Duhon.

Change is exciting but it can also be intimidating. With the longtime mayor out of the picture at the end of June, no one is sure what to expect from a new administration. The city does have two strong candidates, Henry Guinn and Jimmy Segura, working to obtain the mayor’s seat. Both men have been open about their qualifications and plans for the city. Over 1,000 Jennings residents cast ballots during early voting, but the city has more than 6,000 registered voters. Hopefully most of those voters will head to polls Saturday to give their input on just who should lead the city through the next four years.

The Village of Fenton will decide an alderman’s seat between candidates Ollie Clophus and Kathy Corbello, and Acadia Parish voters must decide whether or not to renew property taxes that fund their schools.

These issues may not seem as glamorous or important as a presidential election, but if you are voter in any of these locations, the issues matter. These seats and propositions affect every piece of our communities.

If you have not yet voted, please take the time to press a button and cast your ballot tomorrow. The process takes only a few minutes, but the outcome will affect us for years to come.