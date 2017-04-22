Clyde Joseph Leger

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Clyde Joseph Leger, 93, of Jennings at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017, at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home beginning on Sunday, April 23, from 3-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Monday, April 24, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral mass at 10 a.m. Clyde will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Clyde Joseph Leger was born in Tee-Mamou on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 1923, to Emile Leger and Theresa Ortego Leger. He was called from this life on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Clyde served our country honorably in the Army during World War II. He worked as an insurance salesman for 24 years. Clyde was a very patriotic person. He served as Commander of VFW Post 19 three times and as State Commander, as well. He was known as a Voice of Democracy. Clyde also loved shrimping, dancing and gardening. Clyde was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Clyde is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Leger of Jennings; two sons, Cleaton M. Leger (Corda) of Welsh and Charles Leger (Cheryl) of Lake Charles; two daughters, Jackie L. Haucke (Bill) of Plano, Texas, and Carla Alcock (Dwayne) of Jennings; one stepson, Lee Van Cleave (Laura) of Round Rock, Texas; one stepdaughter, De Anna Wiley (Tim) of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Lillian L. Naquin of Midland, Texas, and Shirley Mae L. Roe (Richard) of Jennings; 30 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren, as well as one more on the way; and four great-great grandchildren.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Theresa Ortego Leger; his first wife and mother of his children, Edna Lopez Leger; his three daughters, Linda L. LaBauve, Belinda L. Guinn and Phyllis Leger; his four brothers, Claude Leger, Clarence Leger, Robert Leger, Don Leger; and his great grandson, Graham Shuff. Carrying Clyde to his final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be his grandsons, Drew Guinn, Christian Haucke, Josef Haucke, Hayden Haucke, Jacob Haucke, Adam Guinn, Justin Leger, Brock Leger, Noah LaBauve, Brett Alcock, Eric Lloyd, Trey Van Cleave and Jonathan Van Cleave.

The family of Mr. Clyde Leger requests any donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation in his name.

