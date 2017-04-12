COA holding Tai Chi classes for seniors

The Jeff Davis Council on Aging (COA) is holding free Tai Chi classes for parish seniors ages 60 and over until mid-June.

The classes are led by Instructor Carrie Spriggins of Cenla Area Agency on Aging in an effort to encourage seniors to engage in more physical activity that will provide health benefits.

“We monitor their weight, vitals and levels of pain from start to finish during each session, as well as from the beginning to the end of the program,” said COA Activities Coordinator Kim Benoit. “By doing this, we can help them each monitor their individual progress as well as any problem areas or limitations they need to work around. But overall, an appropriate level of physical activity is crucial in helping our seniors lead more healthy, happy lives.”