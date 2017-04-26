Community Calendar

Calendar Guidelines

Items for Community Calendar must be submitted in writing during regular weekday business hours at least two weeks prior to the day of the event. We will make every effort to run the item twice before the event, though it should be noted all events run in the order of their posted dates and ONLY as space allows. Events more than two weeks away may not run until closer to the event. Community Calendar is offered as a public service bulletin for Jeff Davis Parish community and non-profit events. Send entries to editor@jenningsdailynews.net. To publicize your event in a specific way on certain days, call 824-3011 to speak to an advertising representative.

JWES Registration

James Ward Elementary School is continuing its 2017-2018 registration for kindergarten and pre-k. Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 30, 2017, to attend pre-k, and five years old on or before Sept. 30, 2017, to attend kindergarten in August. Please bring child’s birth certificate, shot record and Social Security card. JDP offers pre-k to all four year-olds. If your child is enrolled in the JWES pre-k program, you do not have to re-register him or her for kindergarten. Registration is also available for new first and second-grade students. For more information, call 824-1235 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. M-F.

April 28

AARP Smart Driver Program

The AARP SMART DRIVER Program class is scheduled for Friday, April 28, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Cary Avenue in Jennings. The 4-hour certified course is $15 for AARP members (AARP card required) and $20 for non-members. No written or driving tests are required. Individuals completing the class may receive up to three years in auto insurance savings. To register, contact Frances Byler at 774-5167 or 370-1163. Pre-registration is recommended. Leave a message if necessary.

April 29

Relay for Life

The annual Relay for Life fundraiser will be held Saturday, April 29, from 5-11 p.m. at Founders Park in downtown Jennings. There will be live performances by Backdoor Band and Blind Ambition, a washerboard contest, Kids Corner, food booth, silent auctions, Pantene Square and more.

May 1

Republican Women Meeting

Jeff Davis Republican Women will meet at noon on Monday, May 1, at Shoney’s. Members are asked to bring a guest.

Honors Banquet

The JDP School Board Honors Banquet will be held Monday, May 1, at 7 p.m. at the WHS gym. To be recognized, students in grades 9-12 cannot have a grade lower than a “B” in any subject for all Carnegie units pursued toward graduation. Tickets are $8 and available at each of the six high schools.

May 2

Turn it up Tuesdays

Blind Ambition will perform from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, as part of Turn it up Tuesdays at Founders Park on Main Street in Jennings. The event is free and open to the public. Concessions will be sold.

American Legion Meeting

James O. Hall Post 19 of the American Legion will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 2at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted at the American Legion Hall located at 111 N. Market Street. Unit 19 of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will also meet at the same time. Any military veteran who is considering joining the Legion is invited to attend the meeting. Questions regarding the Legion can be directed to Carl Benoit at 824-0698 or Glenn McFarlain at 824-5556.

May 6

Jeff Davis Riders Club

JDRC Stakes events will be held at the Crowley Rice Arena at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Rodeo events are $5, except for goats, which is $6, and breakaway roping, which is $15. Visit jeffdavisridersclub.com or call Cathy Meche at (337) 526-2281 for more info.

Cooking Up Autism Awareness

Cooking Up Autism Awareness is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Jennings Multi Purpose Building on 810 S. Lake Arthur Avenue. The “Anything Over Rice” cookoff will consist of four-man teams the entry fee is $100 per team. Entry bracelets will be available for $5 per person and allows for unlimited face-painting, craft activities and time on a fun jump. Sweets will be sold and there will be a live auction and 50/50 raffle. For any information regarding the event, call (337) 246-7525.

“Andi’s Perfect Toy” signing

Author Carla “Rae” Abshire will be at the Lake Arthur Library on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. – noon to sign copies of her book, “Andi’s Perfect Toy”, about a Yorkshire terrier who goes through great lengths to search for her favorite squeaky toy. The public is invited to attend.

May 9

Turn it up Tuesdays

Bluesiana Red will perform from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, as part of Turn it up Tuesdays at Founders Park on Main Street in Jennings. The event is free and open to the public. Concessions will be sold.

May 21

Jeff Davis Riders Club

JDRC Poles events will be held at the Crowley Rice Arena at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21. Rodeo events are $5, except for goats, which is $6, and breakaway roping, which is $15. Visit jeffdavisridersclub.com or call Cathy Meche at (337) 526-2281 for more info.

May 26-28

Jeff Davis High reunion

A high school reunion is planned on Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28, for students who graduated from Jeff Davis High School between 1967-1970. The event will include a dinner and mixer, games, a church service and a goodbye meet at the Tupper Museum. Tickets are $68 per person. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit jeffdavishighreunion.myevent.com, or contact Rita Ellison at (310) 913-3279.

June 17

Jeff Davis Riders Club

JDRC Goat Flipping events will be held at the Crowley Rice Arena at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17. Rodeo events are $5, except for goats, which is $6, and breakaway roping, which is $15. Visit jeffdavisridersclub.com or call Cathy Meche at (337) 526-2281 for more info.

September 10

Jeff Davis Riders Club

JDRC Goat Tying events will be held at the Crowley Rice Arena at 9 a.m. Sunday, September 10. Rodeo events are $5, except for goats, which is $6, and breakaway roping, which is $15. Visit jeffdavisridersclub.com or call Cathy Meche at (337) 526-2281 for more info.