Council dismisses town clerk of 25 years

LAKE ARTHUR – The council here dismissed town clerk Cindy Mallet after 25 years of service during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

“I spoke directly to Ms. Mallet regarding her dismissal,” Councilman Auldon Robinson said. “Personnel issues cannot be discussed in this type of meeting. Mallet has also had conversations with each council member at different times. I’ve personally spoken with her five or six times during the last few weeks, including today. She’s made it very clear to me, due to the personal nature of some issues she’s dealing with, that she would no longer be able to perform her job duties at an adequate level that would be supportive of the town.”